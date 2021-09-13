It’s a wrap for Tom Cruise starring “Mission Impossible 7”

Posting a picture alongside the lead actor and co-producer Tom Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie took to his Instagram account to express gratitude to the cast and crew who have gone through immense hurdles for the film.

Christopher's caption reads, "All you need is good people. To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can't believe what you've achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration - not only to you but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world."

Between February 2020 and June 2021, the thriller was shot across Italy, Norway, and England but was halted seven times due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the production company filed a lawsuit against the film's insurance company for failing to pay out for all but one of the expensive stoppages.

The Hollywood royalty, Tom Cruise; made multiple headlines and surprised his fans during the shooting of the film.

A helicopter with Tom Cruise landed in a British family's garden as the nearby local airport was closed. The actor took pictures with the family and gave a free helicopter ride to their children.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to witness Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt as the release date has been delayed a couple of times. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.