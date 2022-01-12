Invincible creator Robert Kirkman sued over animated show profits

Robert Kirkman, the author of popular comic book franchises such as The Walking Dead, is being sued over the Invincible TV series' revenues by the show's colorist William Crabtree.

The animated series is produced by Amazon Studios and is an adaptation of the Kirkman-created comic book series, which first debuted in 2003.

Amazon has already bought two more seasons of Invincible, which debuted last March to such acclaim.

Crabtree, who worked as a colorist on the first 50 issues of the Invincible comic book series, believes Kirkman misled him into giving up his ownership of the property.

Kirkman allegedly persuaded the artist to give up his part of ownership in Invincible in 2005 to make it easier to sell the property to studios.