India hosts two festivals dedicated to Bangladeshi films

Two film festivals in India will display only films from Bangladesh this month.

The two festivals are the "2nd Bangladesh Film Festival" in Agartala, which will run from 21 to 23 October, and the other is the "1st Bangladesh Film Festival" in Guwahati, which will run from 23 to 28 October.

35 Bangladeshi films have been primarily selected for these festivals initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A shorter selection is to be made from these 35 films nominated for exhibition, Deputy Secretary (Film) Saiful Islam confirmed The Business Standard.

The 35 nominated films are - Hasina: A Daughter's Tale, Chhuye Dile Mon, Jalaler Golpo, Ami o Icecreamwala, Anil Bagchi'r Ekdin, Jodi Ekdin, Zero Degree, Baapjaaner Bioscope, Aynabaji, Krishnopokkho, Tukhor, Bhubon Majhi, Shatta, Rajniti, Dhaka Attack, Halda, Antor Jaala, Akhi o Tar Bondhura, Gohin Baluchor, Putro, Poramon 2, Debi, Jannat, Fagun Haway, Kaalo Megher Bhela, Moner Moto Manush Pailam Na, Abar Bashanto, Maya: The Lost Mother, Gondi, No Dorai, Bishhoshundori, Gor, Guerilla, Unoponchash Batash, and Rupsha Nodir Baake.

The selection committee has shortlisted the 35 films based on their release date (within 5 years), whether they have received any national film awards, or have been recognised internationally, said Saiful Islam.

"We will produce another list from these films which will proceed for exhibition in the two festivals," he added.

Member of the selection committee and President of the Film Directors' Association, Sohanur Rahman, said that the government has taken a praiseworthy initiative. Bangladeshi films have been screened in various festivals in India before. This has encouraged directors and producers to make even better films. He said, "Through organising such festivals, Indian film lovers are getting an opportunity to watch and familiarise themselves with Bangladeshi films, and most importantly, to learn about our culture. "

Sohanur Rahman suggested that before this, any artist or crew member who took part in such a festival under the government initiative had to go to India at their own expense. The ministry can bear the cost of some artists and crew to take part in this year's festival.

