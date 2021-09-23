Imtu Ratish and Rouhani Labonno to host RTV’s 'Young Star'

Glitz

23 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Imtu Ratish and Rouhani Labonno to host RTV’s 'Young Star'

To participate here, the age limit of the contestants should be between 12 to 22 years

23 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 03:14 pm
Imtu Ratish and Rouhani Labonno. Photo: Courtesy
Imtu Ratish and Rouhani Labonno. Photo: Courtesy

Popular model-actor Imtu Ratish and well-known face Rouhani Labonno are all set to host RTV's upcoming music reality show "Young Star"

This is the first time the duo will be hosting a show together.

Noted composer-singer and music director Ibrar Tipu, musician Pratik Hasan and vocalist Parashi will be the judges of the show.

Registration for the reality show, produced by Sohag Masood, has started on September 10 (Friday). To participate here, the age limit of the contestants should be between 12 to 22 years.

Further details of the registration are given in the link below: 

 rtvonline.com/youngstar

Registration will continue till October 10, 2021.

 

rtv / Young star / Music

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

46m | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

46m | Videos
Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly