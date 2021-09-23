Imtu Ratish and Rouhani Labonno to host RTV’s 'Young Star'

Popular model-actor Imtu Ratish and well-known face Rouhani Labonno are all set to host RTV's upcoming music reality show "Young Star"

This is the first time the duo will be hosting a show together.

Noted composer-singer and music director Ibrar Tipu, musician Pratik Hasan and vocalist Parashi will be the judges of the show.

Registration for the reality show, produced by Sohag Masood, has started on September 10 (Friday). To participate here, the age limit of the contestants should be between 12 to 22 years.

Further details of the registration are given in the link below:

rtvonline.com/youngstar

Registration will continue till October 10, 2021.