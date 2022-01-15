IELTS can wait, right now I want to act more: Oishee

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee. Photo: Collected

When Jannatul Ferdous Oishee first came to Dhaka, she wanted to attend IELTS classes to go abroad. But luck had some other plans for her. She was crowned Miss World Bangladesh and represented the country in the global competition, 'Miss World 2018'.

Although she could not wear the champion's crown there, Oishee did place among the top 30 out of 116 contestants from all over the world.

The aspiring model from Matibhanga, Pirojpur, is now a silver screen actress. Two films starring Oishee were released last month: 'Mission Extreme' on 3 December and 'Raat Jaga Phul' on 31 December 2021.

Her performance in both movies garnered much adulation from the viewers and the critics alike.

Recently, The Business Standard spoke to the actress about her career and journey.

"I played two different types of characters in two completely different movies. 'Mission Extreme' is a movie of the contemporary age. Creators tried to make a screenplay and adapt modern technologies to attract the newer generations. At the same time, all of us, including artists and other staff, tried to present our best work," Oishee said.

"Besides, 'Raat Jaga Phool' is the debut movie of Mir Sabbir bhai as director. He supervised and directed every shot very carefully. The audience will get to experience the beauty of Bangladesh through its story and characters. Moreover, the songs in the film are also exquisite," she added.

Oishee has a few more exciting projects in her bag. For instance, movies like 'Adam' and 'Noor' are supposed to be released this year. Apart from this, she is reading some scripts of new movies as well.

However, Oishee had no prior plans to act in movies. She completed her higher secondary education at Nazirpur. Besides studying, she grew up in a rich cultural atmosphere. Her father is a social worker and her mother is a school teacher.

"Our parents have raised both me and my sister in a cultural environment. But honestly, I didn't have any prior plans to participate in Miss World, Bangladesh. As far as I know, this franchise was first brought to Bangladesh in 2017. Upon its arrival, I felt maybe I could also earn the title. But I was never confident that it would happen in 2018. I registered online for the second season. Then before going to China to attend the final round, I attended the audition, grooming seasons and won the local title in Bangladesh," said Oishee.

Returning from the competition, she became brand ambassadors for several well-known brands. In 2019, she started shooting for her debut film 'Mission Extreme'. The shooting of the two-part film took place both at home and abroad. The first part was released last December. Mission Extreme 2 is awaiting its release this Eid.

She is currently an undergraduate student of Environmental Science at a private university. Alongside her education, she wants to continue acting in quality cinemas.

"While watching movies during my childhood, I cherished this dream of acting one day. The journey stretching from my dreams to reality was easier because I am lucky to have caring parents. Their advice and cooperation have helped me reach this far. I took my parents' permission first before making the two big decisions of my life: participating in Miss World, Bangladesh and acting in cinemas," Oishee continued.

"I came from a village. I didn't know how to put on makeup or dress well. I had no idea about hairstyles. I could not act or dance. All I had was confidence and that's what led me this far. And I will go far ahead In Sha Allah," the beauty pageant titleholder added.

Finally, when asked how the IELTS preparation was going on, Oishee laughed back, saying, "IELTS can wait, right now I want to act more."