Idris Elba reportedly in talks to star in next James Bond film

Actor Idris Elba is reportedly in talks to star in the next James Bond film.

However, the 'Luther' star will not play the titular character but is expected to star as the Bond villain.

After Daniel Crag's exit from the franchise, it was rumoured that Idris will star as the next Bond.

"No, I'm not going to be James Bond," Idris Elba told ITV London, confirming that he will not portray the title character.

"Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him if he wants it," a source informed The Sun.

"He won't be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment," added the source.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Esquire, Dwayne Johnson, whose grandfather Peter Maivia, starred as a Bond villain in the 1967 film, 'You Only Live Twice', opened up about his interest to star as the next James Bond.

Idris Elba is currently shooting for the feature-length film of the hit crime drama 'Luther' in the UK.