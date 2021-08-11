Iconic pair Shahrukh-Kajol to share screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming movie

The iconic pair of Bollywood Shahrukh and Kajol will reportedly return in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film. Dil wale Dulhane Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota hae, or the recent Dilwale, the pair weaves magic moments in each film they have ever worked.

Hirani's next fiction will be a social comedy and based on the life of an immigrant couple in Canada, migrating from Punjab.

Shahrukh khan and Kajol are approached to play the roles of an immigrant couple, while Tapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan have been approached to play other vital roles.

The script of the film is already written; however, the casts are yet to be confirmed. The film is said to be produced by Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Red Chilies Entertainment. The film shooting of the film will start in April.

We believe Shahrukh and Kajol's bubbly on-screen romance would highly complement Hirani's upcoming social comedy.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga, aired on Netflix. And, Shahrukh Khan is shooting for the film Pathan with Deepika Padukone, where John Abraham will be seen as a villain.

