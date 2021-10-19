IAFM is all set to produce 13 full-length films in 2022

International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM) will produce 13 full-length films in 2022 and the project will be funded by international co-production, said a fellow of IAFM filmmaker Anarya Murshid.

IAFM has organised a script lab in May 2021 to promote the making of full-length films.

Lab mentor, Mr Giovanni Robbiano, a renowned Italian screenwriter and an honorary member of the European Film Academy, has selected 13 treatments out of the 20 initial ideas submitted in the script lab.

Bibesh Roy, director of IAFM said, "The process of making full-length films under the supervision of Giovanni will start from tomorrow (20 October)."

The screenplay of these full-length stories from Bangladesh will be scripted by - Partha Gupta, N. Rashed Chowdhury, Towhidul Alam, Tayran Razzak, Monir Hossain, Amin Robin, Mehedi Mustafa, Jaganmoy Paul, Anarya Murshid and Sandeep Biswas. Nandita Paul, Sudipta Kundu and Vivek Poddar will write from India.