I would like to present something to my fans: Arnab

Popular musician Shayan Chowdhury Arnab formed 'Arnab & Friends' in 2009 with some of his friends and musicians. Soon afterwards, he released his first album which was much celebrated by audiences. But since then, they have not released any new albums.

News broke a few days ago that a new album was going to be released by this beloved musical group after a long hiatus of 11 years.

Arnob, who has been in Shantiniketan in India for some time now, spoke to The Business Standard about the new album.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnab. Photo: Courtesy

The Business Standard (TBS): How is the new album of Arnob & Friends coming up?

Shayan Chowdhury Arnab: It is almost complete. Mixing and mastering is currently going on. We have also talked to a sponsor.

How long do your fans have to wait for it?

Arnab: We would like to release it in September or early October. Puja will be celebrated at that time. We have arranged everything. Let's see how it goes.

Can you give more details of the album for your fans, especially about the songs?

Arnab: There are 10 to 12 songs in the album till now, but we will probably reduce it to eight. I have sung most of the songs and some have worked as backing vocals with me. This album will not be a solo album of one or two singers, as it was in Arnob & Friends. Having said that, we may change the decision at the eleventh hour.

I do not want to say anything right now. I wanted to talk more about it after everything was completed but somehow, details have already been revealed.

So, do you not want to go into details about the album?

Arnab: You have to write something even if I do not want to. You can give a message.

The old members of Arnob & Friends are not with the band anymore. The new members have been working with me for the last 10 years. But we do not have any recordings anywhere. Many line-ups have changed in these 10 years.

We have also involved those ex-members in the album who left in the last 10 years and recorded the songs.

The songs are my old ones - the ones that everyone listens to on stage shows. However, all the songs have been recorded completely differently, which everyone will like.

Will the songs be released virtually or on CD?

Arnab: We are still working on it. I would like to present something to my fans, which would be a surprise. As I have seen before, my fans collect my CDs or my artworks. So, there is a package for them. I do not want to reveal that right now.

When will you return home from Shantiniketan?

Arnab: I will return within 15 to 16 August because I have to take the Covid-19 vaccine.