I would love to work with Amitabh Reza: Pritha Sengupta

Pritha recently spoke to The Business Standard on WhatsApp from Kolkata about her latest works and her desire to work in Bangladeshi films

Pritha Sengupto. Photo: Courtesy
Pritha Sengupto. Photo: Courtesy

Tollywood actress Pritha Sengupta wants to work in Bangladeshi cinema, TV series and web productions. 

This young actress has so far worked in a few movies and series for Kolkata-based OTT platforms. She has also acted in Tamil and Telugu movies. Currently, a few of her web series are awaiting release, including 'Brain Wash' and 'Rokto Bilap', slated to be streamed on OTT platforms Hoichoi and Adda Times. 

Bangladeshi viewers know her through the movie 'Karma'. It was released on 'Adda Times'. Pritha played the lead role in this film directed by Riingo Banerjee.

Pritha recently spoke to The Business Standard on WhatsApp from Kolkata about her latest works and her desire to work in Bangladeshi films. 

"I have recently completed shooting two Tamil films - 'Kabali Garam' and 'Sooniyam'. The movies are currently in post-production. In the meantime, I have started shooting for a romantic/action Telugu movie 'Auto Rajini'," she told us.  

Pritha Sengupto. Photo: Collected
Pritha Sengupto. Photo: Collected

Her appearance in the web film 'Sorsheful' has earned the actress much appreciation from viewers. 

"My career in acting is only three years old. The Covid-19 situation has remained a constant for the most part of my career. In these three years, I have released about nine movies. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, all of the movies were released on OTT platforms. Some projects are still awaiting release. The movies I acted in are yet to have a theatrical release. I had to struggle a lot to come this far. So, I want to do well in the future," Pritha said. 

Originally, Pritha was a dancer. She also pursued teaching for some time. Currently, she is dedicating her time solely to acting. However, last year, during the promotion of Riingo Banerjee's web film 'Karma', she visited Bangladesh. During that visit, she expressed her desire to work in the Bangladeshi film industry. 

Regarding this, she said, "Bangladesh is very close to my heart and I really hope to work in the Bangladeshi film industry. I would especially be happy if I get to act in Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's movies. This would be a great achievement for me. Besides, there are many other talented Bangladeshi directors whom I would like to work with."

Pritha began signing big projects after 'Karma' was released two years ago. 

"I started off by working in small roles. I played the protagonist in 'Karma' two years ago, which was released last year. Since then, I have signed many big projects," she said.

From her childhood, Pritha wanted to pursue a career in any form of art. Her journey began by dancing, but soon she got a break in Haranath Chakraborty's 'Bagh Bandi Khela'. Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee acted in the movie. 

"This movie actually changed my career track. After 'Bagh Bandi Khela', I attended acting workshops to sharpen my acting skills. I also watched old classic movies to prepare myself for the big screen. It has been my lifetime dream to lead an artiste's life. I wish to contribute to art till my last breath," she concluded. 

 

 

 

