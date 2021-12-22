I think there is light in darkness: Mir Sabbir

'Raat Jaga Phul', the first movie directed by popular actor Mir Sabbir will be released on 31 December. Sabbir has also played the lead role in the movie.

He spoke to The Business Standard team before the film gets released.

The Business Standard (TBS): First, we would like to know about your first film 'Raat Jaga Phul'.

Mir Sabbir (MS): This is the first film I directed. I received a government grant for the film from 2018 to 2019. It is a source of joy and pride for me that my first film is being made with government funding.

I wanted to release the film in 2020. But I could not do that because of Covid-19. My first directed movie will be released on the last day of 50 years of independence; thus it is a real joy for me.

Apart from me, Oishee, Abul Hayat, Dilara Zaman, Tanvir, Abdullah Rana, Opu and many other popular actors have also acted in it.

TBS: What is the reason behind naming the film 'Raat Jaga Phul'?

MS: Everybody knows what 'raat jaga pakhi' (a nocturnal bird) means. But they do not know about flowers that wake up at night.

It seemed to me that when we sleep at night, another world wakes up. And when we wake up again, they may be asleep. This naming is based on the thought of being awake in another world. I think there is light in darkness and similarly, in people there is darkness and there is light.

It has been used metaphorically. It is actually a love story. Hope everybody will enjoy it.

TBS: How many songs are there in the film?

MS: It has a total of five songs. The songs were sung by renowned artists such as Momtaz, Nachiketa, SI Tutul, Shafi Mondol, Rahul and Hridoy Khan. I think everyone will be pleased with the songs. A song has already been released and I am getting quite a good response.

TBS: Most of the actors like you are regularly seen on TV or YouTube. How would it be any different for the audience if they go to the cinema to watch it?

MS: I have this question, too. The performances of the artists can be seen in different ways. But why should anyone watch 'Raat Jaga Phul'?

I think actors are not the only essential part of a movie. Now the main protagonist of the movie is actually the story. The story will draw the audience.

For instance, Chanchal Chowdhury regularly does TV dramas but did the audience not go to see his movie 'Aynabaji'? Mosharraf Karim is the most popular actor on TV. But people have seen his movies 'Oggatonama' and 'Jalaler Golpo'. This is the power of a movie or story.

TBS: You have acted regularly and are still doing so. Why did you choose to be a director now?

MS: Acting was my addiction before. Then this addiction turned into my occupation. But during acting, I frequently felt like this story could have been exhibited in different ways. It could have been said this way or that way.

Moreover, I got interested in creating something new.This is why I am working as a filmmaker now. I always wanted to try something new.

But it is more difficult to promote a movie than to make a movie. This is what I have been doing this whole month. I am trying to deliver the thoughts of 'Raat Jaga Phul' to everyone.

TBS: It has been almost two decades of your career. How do you feel?

MS: Two decades in front of the camera! But I performed on the stage for a long time before this.

I was born in Barguna and I did 'Khelaghor' there. I came to Dhaka in 1994. Then I learned to recite from 'Konthoshilon'. I joined Nagorik Natyangan. I learned and acted there. Then I went to many directors. Some gave me an opportunity, some did not.

However, the audience recognised me through the play 'Bishkata' directed by Ananta Hira. After the promotion, positive feedback came from everyone. People began to recognise me. I have worked with almost everyone since then.

I have regrets about movies. As I did a lot of dramas at the time, no one took me in the movies. If I had a chance maybe I would have had a different career.

Looking at different cinemas, it felt like maybe I could have done better as certain characters. But I am happy with my career and I am content with the life that I have now.