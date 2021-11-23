I never want to retire from acting: Robena Reza Jui

Robena Reza Jui has been active in the industry for almost 11 years as an actress. Besides acting in dramas, she acted in four movies too. And her husband, Mosharraf Karim is one of the most popular actors in the country.

Recently, The Business Standard chatted with Jui. She talked about Mosharraf's contribution to her work and expressed her own expectations for her career.

Jui acted in 'Television' and 'Oggatonama'. Currently, she is waiting for the release of 'Gangkumari' and also 'Maa', which is her fourth film, shot in Kapasia, Gazipur. It is a film by director Aranyo Anawer.

Regarding her character in the upcoming film, 'Maa', Jui said, "This picture is about the liberation war. My character's name is Sitara. I played the role of the second wife of a Razakar, played by actor Saju Khadem. Through my character, the movie shows the fallout of polygamy. In the film, Sitara loves a boy, but the story is set at a time when such relations were not accepted in society. So my character was forced to marry someone else. Hopefully, the audience will feel the pains of their tragic separation."

'Maa' is director Aranyo Anawer's debut film as a filmmaker. However, he has been actively making dramas for a long time now and Jui has acted in many of them.

Robena Reza Jui. Photo: Courtesy

Jui began her acting career with TV dramas. Starting from 'Similar 2', this actress has acted in more than 150 dramas so far. Mosharraf Karim has been her co-star in more than a hundred dramas.

Regarding her acting career, Jui said, "I used to work in the cultural sector, and especially, I used to sing. When I was in school and college, I used to sing at events. I learned music too. But after marriage, there was a gap in music, as I got busy with family affairs.

But I kept on studying. I studied anthropology at the University of Dhaka. While doing my Master's there, I decided to do my thesis on the 'Position and Working Environment for Women in the Media'. This topic seemed unique and easy to me. And at that time, Mosharraf was already an established and popular actor, thus my research was easier."

Jui had to visit a lot of shooting spots to conduct her research. Recalling those days, she added, "I used to sit and watch the shooting for several months in a row. Then, when the directors would instruct the actors, I would wonder that perhaps, I too can act.

However, I submitted my thesis and after a few months, we had our baby. Hence, despite the desire, I could not think of acting immediately."

But when her son turned three years old, Jui started to think about giving acting a shot. By that time, the people in the TV industry became close family friends with Jui and Mosharraf. Thus, when Jui expressed her desire to act, her career as an actor began. And it has been 11 years now that she is a part of this industry.

Whenever she is assigned to a new or complex character, she discusses the craft with her husband, Mosharraf. Mosharraf spends time with her discussing the angles and projection of the given character.

"Mosharraf always inspires me to explore deep inside the character. He tells me to think about many aspects. Then, he says I must sit with the director and share my thoughts about it. If our ideas match, that's fine; otherwise, the director is always right," she added.

Like Jui, Mosharraf also appreciates Jui's advice and script choices.

"When I wasn't acting, Mosharraf would let me read the scripts he would receive," said Jui. "I always loved reading the scripts. If I liked something, I would say it. Then I would put my selected script in his car.

At times, when he is confused about selecting from two good scripts, he asks for my advice. Then, he takes the final decision," she added.

With such cooperation and also love from the fans, Jui has spent 11 years as an actress. And she wants to keep going.

"Now we are working with different types of characters. There is a lot of development taking place. And that is why I never want to retire from acting."