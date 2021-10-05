I have no issues working with Apu Biswas: Shobnom Bubly

Shobnom Bubly. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Actress Shobnom Bubly's new movie 'Chokh' released on 1 October. Directed by Asif Iqbal Jewel, the film also stars Nirab and Roshan. As part of the film's promotion, Bubly spoke with the media in the makeup room on a shooting floor of the FDC a few days ago.

TBS (The Business Standard): What are your expectations regarding the movie 'Chokh'?

Shobnom Bubly: Well, the movie has a compelling story. During the entire pandemic, we worked on it. I collaborated with Nirob Bhaiya and Roshan Bhaiya. This film produced by the 'Shapla Media' will definitely be a hit with the audiences. I hope the audience appreciates how meticulously we worked to make this film happen.

It has been alleged that you are not participating in the promotion of the movie. Is that true?

SB: Look, making a movie is a team effort. Everyone has his own department and we have to work accordingly. Personally, I have been promoting the movie on my verified Facebook page for the last one week.

But, you know the problem is that I found out only two weeks ago that the movie 'Chokh' will be released on 1 October. I had already set a schedule for my other projects by that time. So, I cannot make enough time immediately. However, I am trying hard to make time for promotions.

This is your first movie where you are not co-starring with Shakib Khan. What are your expectations?

SB: Well, every work is special to us artists. My first movie, not co-starring Shakib Khan, is actually Casino. However, 'Chokh' is hitting theatres before that. It's not a big-budget movie, but it's high quality content. You know we get a very small budget to make a movie. Moreover, the times are really challenging now. At least cinemas are releasing now, leaving aside the issue of a big budget.

For me, the big challenge was to prove myself on screen without the presence of Shakib Khan. This is the first time you will see me without Shakib Khan. As an artist, I want to work with everyone. I love to work with talented directors, good stories and characters. I hope my viewers will be happy watching this movie.

Shobnom Bubly. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

You are shooting for Talaash at FDC. How is the progress so far?

SB: The shooting is almost complete. We can probably pack up within one or two days. Saikat Nasir is the director of Talaash. I have acted in the 'Casino' movie under his direction. He works very thoroughly and looks after all the small details.

Ador Azad and Asif are working with me on this film. They are very talented actors. It's a musical movie. It's releasing in November. Hopefully, audiences will like it.

Recently, you and Shakib Khan worked together in 'Leader Ami Bangladesh' movie. Tell us about the movie?

SB: We just finished shooting a couple days back. The entire team put in a lot of effort, both behind and in front of the camera. Tapu Khan, I must admit, is a fantastic director. It's a big-budget cinema. Thus, the project includes big names like Shakib Khan and Misa Sawdagar. It's a fascinating movie.

Furthermore, I'm also working on a film called Revenge. In the film, I play the character of a police officer. Viewers will enjoy it as well.

So, you have passed five years in this industry. How does it feel?

SB: Well, we are still talking and working after five years. What could be more satisfactory than that? The world has been through so much lately. Yet, we are healthy and alive.

Day by day, our halls are closing. Shopping malls are taking over halls. But I don't want to live with these negative thoughts in my head. I will just say, we are still making movies and audiences are watching. To me, that is the greatest achievement.

If you get an offer to work with Apu Biswas, would you do that?

SB: If there's a good script, then why not? Look, there is no conflict among the artists. It exists only in the media. I always look forward to good stories. So, if it is a good project, I will definitely work with her.