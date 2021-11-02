'I Drink Wine': Adele reveals tracklist for comeback album

Glitz

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 01:16 pm

Related News

'I Drink Wine': Adele reveals tracklist for comeback album

The album "30", her first in six years, will be released on November 19

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 01:16 pm
Adele. photo: Collected
Adele. photo: Collected

British soul superstar Adele has revealed the tracklist for her much-anticipated comeback album, which includes songs titled "I Drink Wine" and "Cry Your Heart Out."

The album "30", her first in six years, will be released on November 19.

The 12-song tracklist the singer revealed online opens with "Strangers By Nature" and closes with "Love is a Game".

Other tracks include "Woman Like Me", "Hold On" and "To Be Loved".

Adele has previously said the recording of "30" began three years ago at a time when her life was "a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil".

In the six years since her last album, the 33-year-old megastar said she suffered a "year of anxiety" in which her marriage fell apart.

The first single from her forthcoming album, "Easy On Me," topped the British charts after it was released two weeks ago.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer broke a five-year silence with an interview for Vogue, published last month that spoke of living like a recluse as she battled anxiety.

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," she wrote on Twitter.

"I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Adele / 30 / Easy on me / I drink Wine / Music / album

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand