I am being framed: Pori Moni

Dhallywood actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, alleged that she has been deliberately framed in a false case.

She also blamed the media for turning a blind eye to her misery.

Pori Moni screamed her grievance while leaving the court today that has put her on 2-day fresh remand in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Das passed the order when CID produced her before the court with a remand plea.

Earlier on 4 August, RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house.

Three days later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigation of Pori Moni's case as the 4th law enforcement agency after RAB, police and DB.

The actor is now in CID custody. The CID has been tasked with investigating the cases filed against Pori Moni.