Hrithik Roshan writes open letter in Aryan Khan's support

Glitz

Hindustan Times
07 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:03 pm

Related News

Hrithik Roshan writes open letter in Aryan Khan's support

In his letter, posted on Instagram on Thursday along with a photo of Aryan, Hrithik Roshan wrote that he can sympathise with him and said that he must experience the darkness to appreciate the light

Hindustan Times
07 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:03 pm
Hrithik Roshan penned an open letter of Aryan Khan. Photo: Instagram
Hrithik Roshan penned an open letter of Aryan Khan. Photo: Instagram

Actor Hrithik Roshan has written an open letter addressed to Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drugs bust on a Goa-bound cruise ship on Sunday.

In his letter, posted on Instagram on Thursday along with a photo of Aryan, Hrithik Roshan wrote that he can sympathise with him and said that he must experience the darkness to appreciate the light.

Hrithik wrote, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. "

He continued, "Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they'r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there."

He signed off with, "Love you man." Hrithik has two sons– Hridhaan and Hrehaan– with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. He isn't the only one who has stood in solidarity with Shah Rukh and his family. Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri were among the first to pay Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, a visit in the aftermath of Aryan's arrest.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were also visited by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. Several others supported them on social media.

Hrithik Roshan / Aryan Khan / Shahrukh Khan’s son / drug case / bollywood / Shahrukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 