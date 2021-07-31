House of Gucci trailer released and Twitter is stunned by Jared Leto’s transformation

"The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed cinema releases to the point where we'll receive two Ridley Scott movies in a month. Days after the first trailer for his period drama The Last Duel debuted, the first trailer for his campy 90s crime movie, House of Gucci," was shared online.

House of Gucci is a 1995 film that chronicles the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and the founder of the Gucci fashion house, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Academy Award winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino star alongside Academy Award nominees Adam Driver and Salma Hayek in this remarkable cast.

Watch House of Gucci trailer here

Video of HOUSE OF GUCCI | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Leto, in particular, has captured the imagination of the internet.

He is unrecognisable as the middle-aged, balding Paolo Gucci. It was only recently that set pictures from House of Gucci, featuring Leto, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, were leaked online.

House of Gucci will be released in US theatres in November. Both films have been given prime, awards-friendly release dates.