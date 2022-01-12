‘House of Gucci’ to be available online from February

Glitz

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 03:23 pm

House of Gucci Poster. Photo: Collected
House of Gucci Poster. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's film "House of Gucci" starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci is all set to digitally debut on 1 February.

The Blu-ray, DVD and on-demand editions of the film will be available from 22 February, reports Variety. 

Based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forde, the film follows the true story of Patrizia Reggiani's assassination of her former husband and Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci in 1995.

The film also follows the year Patrizia anf Maurizio Gucci's marriage and how they took hold of the Gucci empire.

Hollywood stars like the Oscar winner Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino played several characters of the high fashion family.  

The digital packages, Blu Ray and DVDs will include bonuses like "The Lady of the House," featuring behind the scenes and Lady Gaga's transformation as Patrizia Reggiani.

 

