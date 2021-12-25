Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

Glitz

BSS/AFP
25 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 12:00 pm

Related News

Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

In recent months, Hollywood's annual film award season had kicked off with a return to the usual in-person premieres, galas and receptions. But several events have been scrapped or delayed in just the past few days

BSS/AFP
25 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway's Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who's who of Tinseltown.

"We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement.

"Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests."
 
The Academy said "rescheduled plans will come at a later date" for this season's Governors Awards. The main Oscars ceremony is still currently set to take place on March 27.
 
In recent months, Hollywood's annual film award season had kicked off with a return to the usual in-person premieres, galas and receptions.
 
But several events have been scrapped or delayed in just the past few days.
 
On Wednesday, the starry Critics Choice Awards gala was also postponed from its early January slot.

"We are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone's safety and health remaining our top priority," said the Critics Choice Association in a statement.
 
Others to delay or cancel included a red-carpet event for new Star Wars series "The Book of Boba Fett," the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala, the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and a premiere for Peter Dinklage musical "Cyrano."
 
California currently boasts the lowest positivity rate of any US state at 3.3 percent, and continues "to lead the nation in terms of administered doses of vaccine," Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.
 
But California has still "seen a significant increase in the number of identified cases of Covid" in the past week, he warned.

Data suggests Omicron has become the main variant for new cases in the state.
 
While A-list film events are disappearing, movie theaters are enjoying a rare spell of positive news, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" obliterating box office records.
 
The superhero film took in $260 million at domestic theaters on its first weekend. No other film opening during the pandemic had previously reached $100 million.

Oscar / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

15m | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

1h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

20h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

23h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

23h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one