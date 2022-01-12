Honda Day 2022 concert postponed due to Covid

Honday Day 2022 concert scheduled to take place on 14 January has been postponed due to recent regulations.

Popular bands Aurthohin, Cryptic Fate and Nemesis were due to perform in that concert.

The next date of the concert will be announced later.

Sharing the news on their official Facebook page, Aurthohin wrote, "Those who have purchased the tickets will definitely be able to attend the show in future, so keep the tickets safely. We know all of you might be disheartened as you have not witnessed our live concerts for a long time. But remember, this is not Aurthohin's last concert. We have returned because of the love we received from you and we have no intention to leave the band".