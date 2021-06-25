Hollywood salutes Late-Night legend Conan O’Brien as ‘Conan’ wraps

Glitz

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 02:40 pm
25 June, 2021

Hollywood salutes Late-Night legend Conan O’Brien as ‘Conan’ wraps

On Thursday, as Conan O'Brien's 'TBS the late-night talk show Conan' aired its farewell episode, tributes from the worlds of comedy, cinema, television, music, and politics filled the internet.

Actor and comedian Bob Saget praised O'Brien not only for his accomplishment in comedy, but also for who he is, as a human being.
"Conan O'Brien is always so funny, so kind, and so beyond brilliant to share time with," he tweeted.

Of course, the host's late-night peers were among those who spoke up. Mike Shoemaker, the producer of Late Night with Seth Meyers, reflected on his experience working on SNL while O'Brien was a writer for the late-night sketch show.

'Conan' has been on cable channel TBS since November, 2010. However, this send-off is effective for Mr. O'Brien's entire run as a late-night host, which started in 1993 and included two previous shows on NBC. The last episode of 'Conan' featured Jack Black and many other surprise guests.

While its host joked on one of his final episodes that he is going to have "a lot of free time" on his hands for a while, he will not be away from the industry for too long. 

O'Brien's next project is a weekly variety show for HBO Max, which he is producing as part of his new WarnerMedia deal.

