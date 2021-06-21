Hoichoi releases trailer of Mosharraf Karim starrer ‘Mohanagar’

Popular online video streaming platform Hoichoi on Sunday released the trailer for its much-anticipated series 'Mohanagar' starring versatile actor Mosharraf Karim.

Written and directed by Ashfaque Nipun, the crime thriller series is all set to hit on the platform from 25 June.

Watch the trailer of Mohanagar here

Video of #OfficialTrailer - Mohanagar(মহানগর) | #MosharrafKarim, Ashfaque Nipun |Bengali Webseries | #hoichoi

Apart from Mosharraf Karim, the series will showcase actor Zakia Bari Mamo as Shahana Huda, ShamolMawla as Afnan Chowdhury, Mostafizur Noor Imran as Moloy Kumar and KhairulBasar as AbirHasan.

The storyline of "Mohanagar," is a seven hours long period inside a police station in Dhaka, where a mix of criminals, an eminent industrialist, the general public, and press are all waiting to know the fate of that particular night.