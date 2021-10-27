Highly anticipated ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ to premiere next month

The most awaited film "Rehana Maryam Noor" is expected to hit the theatres in November.

"We are hopeful to release the film next month on 12 November," Prothom Alo reported quoting Ehsanul Haque Babu, executive producer of the film.

"The lead actor Azmeri Haque Badhon is out of the country at the moment. We will hold a press conference to announce the release date as soon as Badhon returns home," he said.

"We are in talks with the makers to release the film on 12 November," Star Cineplex's Senior Manager (Media & Marketing) Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said, adding, "We are ready to run it on Cineplex screens as soon as the film gets its theatrical release."

"Rehana Maryam Noor" has stirred a massive buzz all across the globe since it became the first Bangladeshi film to feature in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film festival.

After the Cannes appearance, the film is winning hearts at international film festivals all across the globe - including London, Busan and Hongkong.

Recently, actor Badhon has scored a nomination in the "Best Actress" category at the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) for her gripping performance in "Rehana Maryam Noor."

Alongside Badhon's mind-blowing performance, the cinematography of the film has been highly praised by international audiences.

The critically acclaimed "Rehana Maryam Noor" chronicles the fierce journey of a medical college professor who fights against misogyny to seek justice for a sexually abused student.