HBO's Game Of Thrones spinoff 'Pilot' was shot for $30 million before it was cancelled

The proposed TV show was from screenwriter Jane Goldman, who has written the award-winning film Kingsman: The Secret Service

Hindustan Times
04 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones finale. Photo: Collected
Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones finale. Photo: Collected

HBO's popular show Game of Thorns spin-off series, which was set to cast actor Naomi Watts, spent $30 million to make one episode before it got canceled.

According to journalist James Andrew Miller's book, Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, former chairman of WarnerMedia Bob Greenblatt revealed how and why the expensive spin-off was scrapped. "They had spent over $30 million on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot that was in production when I got there. And when I saw a cut of [the pilot] a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey (HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys), 'This just doesn't work and I don't think it delivers on the promise of the original series.' And he didn't disagree, which actually was a relief," Bob said.

The proposed TV show was from screenwriter Jane Goldman, who has written the award-winning film Kingsman: The Secret Service. The show's rumoured name was said to be, The Long Night. The show got a yes from HBO in 2018 and it got shelved the next year. 

There are other Game of Thrones spin-offs that are in the works, which include, a Targaryen-centric prequel series named House of the Dragon. It will star Matt Smith in the lead role and will release in 2022. Another spin-off that is currently in the talks is based on George R.R. Martin's novel series named Tales of Dunk and Egg. 

There is also a broadway play of the show that is in the making and the storyline is set 16 years before the events of the original show. According to a report by Verge, the makers of the play have planned the productions in New York City, London's West End, and Australia in 2023.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

