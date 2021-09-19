Happy Heavenly Birthday: Remembering Salman Shah on his 50th birthday

Today would have been celebrated actor Salman Shah's 50th birthday.

Even after 25 years of his death, the style icon of Dallywood is still fresh in the hearts of millions, for his unique style and incomparable acting skills.

Salman Shah. Photo: Collected

Since appearing in his debut feature film, 'Keyamot Theke Keyamot' in 1993, Salman Shah became unstoppable and continued producing a series of hit films including Jibon Shongshar, Shujon Shokhi, Anondo Osru, etc.

Within the very short span of his career, Salman Shah acted in 27 movies and almost all of his films were a blockbuster. Actor Shabnur has starred in 14 films along with Salman Shah.

Salman Shah and Shabnur. Photo: Collected

However, Salman Shah first stepped into the world of acting as a child artist in BTV.

Salman Shah was born in 1971 in Sylhet. He was the first son of Komor Uddin Chowdhury and Nila Chowdhury.

Salman Shah. Photo: Collected

The legendary actor was originally named Shahriar Chowdhury Emon. After joining the film industry, the actor curated the name, Salman Shah, after consulting with his wife Samira.

The legend left the world 25 years ago on September 6, 1996.

'Konya Dan', 'Shujon Shathi', 'Shwapner Nayok' are some of his films that were released after his demise.