Ground-Force’s ‘Tree Of Life’ is loud, powerful and brilliant

During the Covid-19 lockdown days last year, metal band Ground-Force composed a brilliant album that is destined to blow away the minds of every metal fan at live concerts once the pandemic situation subsides, which we hope will be soon.

The band's debut album 'Tree of Life' was digitally released on 13 August through global distributorship and under the license of CDbaby.

The album has been released as a three-volume album, with volume one in English, volume two in Bangla and volume three being an all-instrumental one.

Video of Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Each song tells a story and is raw, loud, heavy and powerful - making the album a full-fledged heavy metal concept album.

Formed in 2020, the band's line-up itself features diverse rock musicians whose unique musical skills and experiences have only enriched the album and made it near perfect.

Ground-Force's line-up consists of Syed Ziaur Rahman Turjo on drums, Ehsan Rahman Zia on vocals, B Ahmed Rahi on bass and Sazzad Arefeen and Rifat Rahman on guitars.

This concept album tells the story of a dystopian world and the entire story is narrated through the seven songs in the album.

The title track is one of the best songs from the album. It is brilliantly composed and the chorus makes the song great in its own right.

Turjo's aggressive drumming and Sazzad and Rifat's synchronised solos are simply a treat to metal fans' ears. Frontman Zia redefined his position as lead singer and dominated the chorus.

The Bangla version of the song is called 'Jibonbrikkho'.

'Song of Earth' is my personal favourite song from the album due to its combatively slow tune and bruising guitar solos. The great part is that nothing got lost in translation in its Bangla counterpart "Prithibir Gaan".

Sazzad Arefeen's guitar solos stand out in "Forever Gone" while Rahi's subtle bassline comes as a bliss.

As previously mentioned, the album contains instrumental versions of each song. The instrumental bonus of 'The Watchers' is destined to be a concert favourite for the headbangers.

Turjo's drumming adds a heavy metal flavour to the tracks and ends with a blastic sound, leaving the raw, metallic feeling in the minds of the listeners.

'The Archangel' holds up the loud, heavy, classic metal sound throughout the song. The distorted sound of guitar, vocals, bassline and drum beats make the song a perfect number. Its Bangla counterpart is titled 'Azrael'.

Tree of Life is streaming on all platforms including Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music. If you are a metalhead, this is definitely the album that should reign over your playlist.