‘Grand Film Adda’ to be held on Tuesday   

"Grand Film Adda" organised by the Bangladesh European Union Film Festival (BEUFF), will take place on Tuesday (June 22) in collaboration with the Daily Prothom Alo.

The online event will be broadcasted live on the Facebook pages of Prothom Alo, the European Union in Bangladesh and their YouTube channels at 2 pm.

Audiences can also view the show from the website beuff.org, said a press release.

The Grand Film Adda is the primary event held in the margins of the festival, which film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti will moderate. The panellists in the event include the eight European Union Ambassadors or their representatives and representatives from the Government of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh European Union Film Festival was organised by the EU Delegation to Bangladesh in partnership with the EU Member States, the Alliance Française and the Goethe Institute to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

The festival will run from 9 to 30 June 2021. It is a step forward to enrich the cordial diplomatic relations between the EU and Bangladesh and increase and enhance our cultural exchange. Furthermore, it commemorates a new chapter, focusing on education and skills, decent work, climate change and green energy, empowerment of women and girls.

The festival will screen a collection of cinematic masterpieces, including 7 European feature films with Bangla subtitles, 7 Bangladeshi films made by directors with fresh voices and unique perspectives, and 7 short films focusing on the themes of Climate Change.

In addition, all the movies will be screened at the online platform Festival Scope and will be available free of cost to all audiences residing in Bangladesh.

In addition to film screenings at BEUFF, there will be master classes, question and answer sessions with directors, and a special online discussion on the participation of men and women in the silver screen, "Film Adda.

In these online sessions, filmmakers and producers share their filmmaking journey at these events, placing particular importance on women empowerment and climate change.

The website (www.beuff.org) has been set up for visitors to acquire more information.

The implementing partners of BEUFF are -Particip GmbH, RedOrange Media and Communications and Goopy Bagha Productions Limited.