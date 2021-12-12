Gothic novelist Anne Rice dies aged 80

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel "Interview with the Vampire," died at the age of 80.

Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page, report BBC. 

"In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage," he wrote.

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel "Interview with the Vampire," which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.

She went on to wrote sequels to the book, forming a series called The Vampire Chronicles. Another of her books from the series, Queen of the Damned, was also made into a film in 2002.

Rice also wrote erotic fiction under the pseudonyms Anne Rampling and AN Roquelaure, including Exit to Eden.

"The immensity of our family's grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional - she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt," her son wrote.

"As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions."

