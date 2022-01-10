Golden Globes 2022 full list of winners

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 11:07 am

Golden Globes 2022 full list of winners

Jeremy Strong and Squid Game are among the winners of the Golden Globe Awards 2022 which was a lacklustre event due to boycott by Hollywood

Hindustan Times
10 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 11:07 am
Andrew Garfield won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Musical or Comedy. Photo: Reuters
Andrew Garfield won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Musical or Comedy. Photo: Reuters

Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose won big at the Golden Globes his year as Hollywood boycotted the much anticipated night, leading to a lacklustre event. The ceremony is a private event this year and is not being live-streamed. The winners are being announced on the Golden Globes website and their social media handles.

Check out the full list of winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog--WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog--WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast--WINNER

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos--WINNER

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard--WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story--WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story--WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!--WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story--WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog--WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto--WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune--WINNER

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

King Richard - Be Alive

Encanto - Dos Oruguitas

Belfast - Down to Joy

Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

No Time To Die - No Time To Die--WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)--WINNER

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession--WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession--WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose--WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks--WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks--WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso--WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad--WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick--WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown--WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession--WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game--Winner

