Galleri Kaya to host anniversary exhibition on Friday

Galleri Kaya is set to host 17th anniversary exhibition marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.

Creative works of 32 modern and contemporary artists will be displayed at the "17th Anniversary Exhibition" in Uttara, said a press release.

The artists are Abdus Shakoor Shah(1947), Ahmed Shamsuddoha(1958), Aloptogin Tushar(1968), Aminul Islam(1931-2011), Anisuzzaman(1972), Ashraful Hasan(1977), Chandra Bhattacharjee(1961), Chandra Shekhar Dey(1951),

Debdas Chakraborty(1933-2008), Farida Zaman(1953), Hamiduzzaman Khan(1946), Hashem Khan(1941), Jamal Ahmed(1955), Kanak Chanpa Chakma(1963), Kazi Rakib(1955), KMA Quayyum(1950), Masuda Kazi(1958), M.F. Husain(1915-2011), Mohammad Eunus(1954), Mohammad Iqbal(1967), Murtaja Baseer(1932-2020), Nagarbasi Barman(1973), Rafiqun Nabi(1943), Ranjit Das(1956), Ruhul Amin Tarek(1981), Samarjit Roy Choudhury(1937), Shahabuddin Ahmed(1950), Shahanoor Mamun(1986), Sheikh Afzal Hossain(1960), Shishir Bhattacharjee(1960), Shohag Parvez(1981) and Wakilur Rahman(1961).

A selection of 76 works done between 1952 to 2021 in acrylic, oil, watercolor, ink, charcoal, pastel, pencil and mixed media on paper and canvas will be showcased in the exhibition.