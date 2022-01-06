Gal Gadot admits her cover of ‘Imagine’ was in poor taste

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded rendition of a popular John Lennon song was not received as she had imagined.

In an interview with InStyle, the 'Wonder Woman' lead reflected on the video of herself and other celebrities singing the 1971 hit 'Imagine' that she shared on social media in March 2020.

The video, intended as a response to the start of the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, received backlash at the time for feeling tone-deaf.

In the interview, Gadot was asked about the fact that she self-mockingly began singing 'Imagine' in October 2021 when she went up to the podium to accept her award at Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event.

"Might as well," the actress told InStyle, adding, "They had a mic there."

She added, "But the video was premature. It wasn't the right timing and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's eye, right?"

The video also featured Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo and Will Ferrell, among others, singing the popular song.