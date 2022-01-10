Full House star Bob Saget found dead: police

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

Full House star Bob Saget found dead: police

Bob, who was 65, starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them -- assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey -- formed the heart of the popular Full House sitcom

Hindustan Times
10 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 10:23 am
US actor Bob Saget attends the MacGruber screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. Photo: BSS/AFP
US actor Bob Saget attends the MacGruber screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. Photo: BSS/AFP

Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television's Full House in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its verified account.

Bob, who was 65, starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them -- assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey -- formed the heart of the popular Full House sitcom.

Full House. Photo: Shutterstock via Guardian
Full House. Photo: Shutterstock via Guardian

It ran for eight seasons, from 1987-1995, on ABC. Netflix aired a sequel focusing on one of Danny's daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.

Bob, who was also a popular host of America's Funniest Home Videos, had been touring the country recently.

Just hours before his death was announced, he tweeted to say what fun he had had doing a show in Jacksonville.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022," the actor wrote.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

"Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He'll be missed," tweeted the official account for the Comedy Central television channel.

Bob Saget / Full House / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

57m | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

1h | Panorama
The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

22h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

1h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

14h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

14h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment