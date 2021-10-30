'Friends' star Matthew Perry to release autobiography next year

Mathew Perry. Photo: AP
Actor Mathew Perry, who is still known as Chandler Bing from "Friends", will tell the story of his past struggles with drug abuse and more in his upcoming memoir.

It has been described as 'candid, self-aware' and 'unflinchingly honest' but also funny.

This will be the first a lead cast member from Friends will release a memoir, meaning there will be plenty of new stories for fans of the sitcom to hear. 

Friends. Photo: Collected
As per People magazine, the actor secured a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the memoir. "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me," Matthew told People magazine.

According to the publisher, Matthew's book will take 'readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction'. As per the publisher, "This is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for."

