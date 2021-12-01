‘Friendbook’ hits NTV

Friendbook. Photo: Courtesy

"Friendbook", a 26-episode drama which chronicles a story of three girls, is airing on NTV, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:40 pm.

Directed by Goutam Koiri and written by Matia Banu Shuku, the drama follows the journey of three flat mates Naziba, Nishat and Purna.

Naziba dreams to be a star badminton player but she often falls victim to her coach's lustful gaze. Meanwhile, Nishat eloped from her wedding and came to the capital to be financially independent and Purna dreams to be a Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Cadre.

'Friendbook' is about these young women and their friends protesting, resisting and moving forward from their respective positions.

The cast of the drama includes Tasnuva Tisha, Irfan Sazzad, Mim Chowdhury, Khairul Bashar, Imtiaz Borshon, and Farah Nanziba among others.

The drama is also expected to be renewed for season 2.

Director Gautam Koiri said, "This drama of 26 episodes is the first season. Hopefully another season is coming up."

The drama will not only air on television, but also on NTV's YouTube channel.