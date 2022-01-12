'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot ‘Bel-Air’ trailer out

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' the beloved sitcom starring Will Smith that aired for six seasons in the 1990s, is getting a revival on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, called simply 'Bel-Air.'

On Monday, Peacock unveiled the first trailer for the series and announced that it would premiere on 13 February.

However, the new show does not appear to be the same as the original. While the old series was a half-hour sitcom, 'Bel-Air' is an hour-long drama that reimagines the original tale with darker circumstances.

One thing that remains the same in this reboot is Smith still being involved. Although now as an executive producer rather than the protagonist.

Will Smith also shared the trailer of "Bel-Air" on his youtube channel.

"3 years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that's always been so close to my heart. Cant wait for you guys to see it Feb 13 on @Peacock: https://pck.tv/3q0Ts7v," he captioned the post.