Folk singer Fakir Alamgir admitted to ICU with Covid-19 

Eminent Bangladeshi folk and pop music singer Fakir Alamgir was admitted in the capital's United Hospital on Thursday night.

He has been infected with Covid-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU unit of the hospital.

Fakir Alamgir's wife Suraiya Alamgir confirmed the matter to The Daily Star at 10am on Friday.

Alamgir worked with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.

He joined the 1969's Gonoobhutthan as a member of the Kranti Shilpi Gosthi and Gono Shilpi Gosthi.

Fakir Alamgir is the founder of Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi.

In 1999, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contribution to music.

Some of his notable songs are "O Sokhina", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry" and "Banglar Comrade Bondhu".

Alamgir is the founder of the cultural organization "Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi" in 1976. He serves as the president of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad (GSSP) .

Alamgir is also a writer. He published his first book Chena China in 1984. His next two publications were Muktijuddher Smriti Bijoyer Gaan and Gono Sangeeter Otit O Bortoman. In 2013 he published 3 books - Amar Kotha, Jara Achhen Hridoy Potey and Smriti Alaponey Muktijuddho. So far, he has authored nine books.

