‘Firoza Begum Archive Website’ launched honoring her life and work

Legendary Nazrul Sangeet singer Firoza Begum devoted her life to promote and teach music. She was an unparalleled singer in the arena of Nazrul Sangeet.

To mark Firoza Begum's 91st Birth Anniversary, ACI Foundation had taken an initiative and launched 'Firoza Begum Archive Website' On 28 July 2021. This website consists of all her contributions to music thus, honouring the life and work of this eminent singer. The website of Firoza Begum can be accessed through www.ferozabegum.com

On behalf of Firoza Begum and Chairman of ACI Foundation M. Anis Ud Dowla, anchor of the virtual programme Sadya Afreen Mollick read out the message of Dowla and inaugurated the Website.

The Chief Guest Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, the Speaker of Bangladesh National Parliament paid tribute to the late Feroza Begum. She thanked M. Anis Ud Dowla for patronizing the Firoza Begum Archive Website.

Popular Band singer Shafin Ahmed, who is the son of Firoza Begum also spoke fondly about his mother.

Renowned Singer Anup Ghoshal joined the programme from Kolkata virtually. Eminent singers of the subcontinent Aarti Mukherjee, Haimanti Sukla and Srikanta Acharya also paid their tribute to Firoza Begum during the event through a video message.

Firoza Begum's lifelong contribution to music resulted in multiple awards and honours including the Swadhinata Padak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Award, Satyajit Ray Award, Nasiruddin Gold Medal, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Gold Medal, D Litt from University of Bardwan, Banga Samman, Mahaguru and Banga Bibhushan from the State Government of West Bengal, India.