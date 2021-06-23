Feature film ‘Chironjib Mujib’ to be released in August

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has released the posters of a full-length movie, 'Chironjib Mujib', produced based on the autobiography 'Ausamapta Atmajiboni'(Unfinished Memoirs) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister released three posters with her signatures at a sample ceremony at Ganobhaban on Wednesday.

Director of the film Md Nazrul Islam, also Speechwriter of the Prime Minister, was present on the occasion.

The full-length feature film, dedicated to Bangabandhu's daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, will be released under the banner of Haider Enterprise in August next.

Ahmed Rubel, Purnima, Khairul Alam Sabuj, SM Mohsin (late), Dilara Zaman, Azad Abul Kalam, Shatabdi Wadud, Somu Chowdhury, Arman Parvez Murad, Shahjahan Samrat, Selim Ahmed (late) and Jewel Mahmud, among others, acted in key characters of the movie.