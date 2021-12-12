Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore first-look revealed Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Warner Bros shared a teaser to take back awaiting Harry Potter fans back to the memories of the wizarding world besides introducing Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald after he replaced Johnny Depp from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

The teaser has been shared on YouTube and teased as "Whether it's on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it's all part of one Wizarding World."

The movie continues to revisit the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20 years ago, which introduced us to the lead cast of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Video of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Official Trailer Monday

The movie, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 15 next year, will now open on April 15, 2022. It is a prequel spin-off film franchise set in the Wizarding World as Harry Potter, both created by JK Rowling.

The new film will see magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who becomes a confidant of a young Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law, amid the rise of the totalitarian Grindelwald.