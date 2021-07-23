Eric Clapton says he won't play venues that require proof of vaccination

Eric Clapton says he won't play venues that require proof of vaccination

Clapton has been releasing anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements and songs for close to a year now

Eric Clapton . Picture: Collected
Eric Clapton . Picture: Collected

Eric Clapton will not perform at venues that require proof of vaccination.

"Following the PM's announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show," Clapton said via statement posted onto architect, film producer and anti-vaxxer Robin Monotti Graziadei's Telegram account.

The news follows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement Tuesday that as restrictions on social gatherings lift, nightclubs must require guests to show a Covid Pass from the UK's National Health Service upon entry for everyone over the age of 18.

Clapton has been releasing anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements and songs for close to a year now. In December 2020, Clapton joined fellow classic rocker turned anti-vaxxer Van Morrison on his song, "Stand and Deliver." The song features lyrics including, "Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?" and "Dick Turpin wore a mask too." Variety critics ranked it as one of the worst songs of 2020.

In an earlier release Clapton detailed a "disastrous" experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine for which he blamed "propaganda" for pushing on him. The musician continued on revealing that he suffers from "peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle."

A rep for Clapton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

