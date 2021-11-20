'Emotionally brilliant': singer Adele releases new album '30'

Glitz

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 10:55 am

Related News

'Emotionally brilliant': singer Adele releases new album '30'

The hotly-anticipated "30" is the fourth studio album by Adele, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Adele. Photo: Collected
Adele. Photo: Collected

Music star Adele released her first album in six years on Friday, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.

The hotly-anticipated "30" is the fourth studio album by the Briton, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.

In their reviews, critics praised Adele's honesty on the album, which she has described as "sensitive" and where the notoriously private singer opens up with touching voice notes recorded with her son Angelo, 9.

"She's never sounded more ferocious than she does on '30' - more alive to her own feelings, more virtuosic at shaping them into songs in the key of her own damn life," Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield said in his five-star review, adding the album was Adele's best so far.

"30" follows the Grammy Award winning "25" and, like her previous albums, is named after a milestone age in the "Someone Like You" and "Hello" singer's life. Adele announced her split from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Adele / 30 / fourth album / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  