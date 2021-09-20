Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards

The cast and crew member of comedy series Ted Lasso. Photo: Reuters

The Emmy Awards 2021, celebrating the best of television, marked a return to in-person award ceremonies after going virtual last year.

The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live. The ceremony moved to an indoor-outdoor venue this year due to the pandemic. Other precautions include all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.

Among the early winners at the Emmys 2021 were Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown, taking home the supporting actor awards for a comedy and limited series, respectively.

Here's the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

The Crown. Photo: Collected

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Photo: Collected

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Photo: Collected

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit. Photo: Collected

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Actor Jason Sudeikis poses with the award for outstanding lead actor in comedy series, for "Ted Lasso", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor- The Crown

Actor Josh O'Connor poses as he arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. Reuters

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Ewan Mcgregor. Photo: Collected

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks

Jean Smart. Photo: collected

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown