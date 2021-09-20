Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards
The Emmy Awards 2021, celebrating the best of television, marked a return to in-person award ceremonies after going virtual last year.
The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live. The ceremony moved to an indoor-outdoor venue this year due to the pandemic. Other precautions include all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.
Among the early winners at the Emmys 2021 were Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown, taking home the supporting actor awards for a comedy and limited series, respectively.
Here's the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:
Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor- The Crown
Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston
Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown