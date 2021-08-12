Pori Moni case symptomatic of social decay: Seminar

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 11:30 pm

In the joint statement, they said a trend of using women for trade and consumption amid the culture of consumerism has been enriched by social injustices

Seventeen eminent citizens and members of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, a platform of cultural activists,  issued a statement on Thursday expressing their concern over and to protest against the recent incidents centring Dhallywood actor Pori Moni.

In the joint statement, they said a trend of using women for trade and depletion amid the culture of consumerism enriched by social injustices.

"We are deeply aggrieved and concerned witnessing the face of the rich class of the society which has been revealed (in the incident)...," it said.

The recent incidents have displayed the growth of patriarchy, communalism, and social decay in the country, the statement added.

They demanded disclosure of the people who patronised such things.

The 17 people are - Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Hasan Azizul Huq, Syed Hasan Imam, Anupam Sen, Ramendu Majumdar, Selina Hossain, Abed Khan, Ferdousi Majumdar, Sarowar Ali, Mofidul Haque, Mamunur Rashid, Abdus Selim, Nasiruddin Yusuf, Shahriar Kabir, Muntasir Mamun, Golam Kuddus and Hasan Arif.

Dhallywood actress Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 4 August, during a raid in the Banani area along with illicit drugs, liquors.

