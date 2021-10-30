Elton John hits UK number one with lockdown album

Elton John. Photo: BBC
Elton John. Photo: BBC

Pop Icon Elton John's Covid enforced surprise album "The Lockdown Sessions" has hit the number one position on the Official UK Albums Chart once again, making him the first artist to top the UK singles chart in 6 different decades.

The album features a stellar collaboration with Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Gorillaz.

The 74-year-old singer recorded the latest album when his farewell tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, BBC reported.

On the album cover, Elton is seen sporting a bejewelled Elton John face-mask and a chunky black sunglass.

The singer said he enjoyed the experience of being forced "out of his comfort zone" and working with unexpected collaborators.

Reportedly, he was "separated by glass screens" while collaborating with artists

"I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this," he said in a statement announcing the album. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that," said Elton. 

"I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

Elton John's collaboration with Dua Lipa for 'Cold Heart' (Pneu) Remix features John singing from his 1989 solo 'sacrifice' while Lipa serenades to the lyrics from Elton John 1979's classic hit 'Rocket Man'.

Elton has scored the eighth UK number one album with his first hit in 16 years.

Elton John. Photo: Collected
Elton John. Photo: Collected

"Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player" (1973) is the first chart-topping album of the pop star.

In the singles chart, Adele is ruling for a second week with her single 'Easy On Me' chronicling her post-divorce struggle. 

 

 

 

 

