Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes historic rap debut

After conquering the wrestling ring and dominating the box office numbers, American actor Dwayne Johnson makes a historic debut as a rapper.

Taking to social media, Dwayne shared the video clip of his recent rap video titled "Face-off".

"Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn't suck). Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f*cking fire," tweeted Rock.

Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn't suck😅) Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f*cking fire 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾👊🏾

The 'Rock' of the ring made his acting debut in 2001 with his role in "The Mummy Returns."

The actor was recently seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise and has also signed up for its sequel.

Dwayne Johnson's forthcoming film includes- "Black Adam", "DC league of super pets" and Netflix's "Red Notice" alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Renolds.