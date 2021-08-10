Dwayne Johnson announces new football clothing line

‘Project Rock’ is now turning towards football, a sport that Johnson himself played until 1995

Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected
Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected

Dwyane Johnson recently announced a new football clothing line. Teaming up with Under Armour, 'Project Rock' is a clothing line created by Johnson for the athlete who 'plays hard and works hard' and is a look into Johnson's own fitness lifestyle.

Inspiring people to use their own motivation to get out and work out, 'Project Rock' is now turning towards football, a sport that Johnson himself played until 1995 when he entered the NFL Draft but was not drafted by a team. 

The new line is filled with cleats, tops, hoodies, and more to help every football player for what they need.

One of the best parts about this line is The Rock's own inspiration behind it. "Because of failure, my NFL dreams never came true," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post, and turning that failure into motivation is a great motivator to keep pushing on. 

Johnson also said, "Sometimes it is the dreams that do not come true that give us life's greatest lessons."
 

