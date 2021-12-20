DW series ‘HER - Women in Asia’ premiers on local OTT platform

‘HER - Women in Asia.’ Photo: Courtesy

The progressive series 'HER- Women in Asia', is now streaming exclusively on Bongo BD

The series produced by German international broadcaster DW is based on the inspiring real-life transformational stories of women from the Asian sub-continent.

The show, comprising of six 15-minute episodes, features protagonists from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Taiwan and portrays the lives and perspectives of diverse Asian women.

Each episode explores a wide range of topics including online dating, beauty, career, mental health and marriage.

The co-production between DW and its Asian partners, including Scroll Media in India, Dawn Media Group in Pakistan and PIK Film in Malaysia and Indonesia, is available on over 20 partner platforms in Asia, including VOOT and Starzplay.

Maximilian Peikert, Distribution Manager for DW in Asia, said: "At Deutsche Welle, we aim to create and produce content which nurtures versatility and ensure that real life stories on significant topics like women's empowerment, cultural diversity, environment, technology, and sustainability are accessible to people across the globe through valued partners."

Jaya Oberoi, DW Distribution Representative for India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh said: "With 'HER' we aim to bring intriguing stories backed by up-close reports of Asian women from different parts of the society. The series is a celebration of freedom of expression for women everywhere."

Nazia Adnin, DW Distribution Representative for Bangladesh said, "HER tells extraordinary stories of women in Asia, those stories are inspiring, and give voices to the untold stories and struggles that women face in their every-day life. We are very excited to launch the series on Bongo BD which is an apt platform for us to reach out to a wide range of viewers."

Originally produced in English, the series has been dubbed and translated in Bangla for Bangladeshi viewers.

Season 2 is scheduled to release in early 2022 and will include three new regions: Thailand, The Philippines and Hong Kong.