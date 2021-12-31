‘Din Bari Jay’ lyricist Russell O’neil found dead

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 07:32 pm

‘Din Bari Jay’ lyricist Russell O’neil found dead

A suicide note was found in his room during a search after his body was found

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lyricist Mehbubul Hassan Russell, also known as Russell O'neil, was found hanging in his residence on Thursday.

Police recovered Russell's body from his home in Nakhalpara. On searching his room, a suicide note supposedly left by Russell read: No one is to be blamed for my death. I have done this willingly. No one else should be implicated regarding this. And my body must not be sent for autopsy.

Russell wrote the lyrics of a number of well-known songs such as 'Surjo Snane Chol' and 'Din Bari Jay'. 

He also collaborated with Bappa Mazumder many times, who is one of the most esteemed Bangladeshi musicians. 

Actor Rawnak Hasan posted a picture of Russell from his personal Facebook page with the caption: What have you done my friend?

Police have started investigating the death.

