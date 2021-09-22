DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

22 September, 2021, 03:50 pm
U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups

Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Collected
Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Collected

U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."

The Hollywood star will be seen in Netflix's upcoming movie "Don't Look Up" 

 

