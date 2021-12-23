Deepika Padukone starrer "Gehraiyaan" to hit Amazon Prime

23 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:17 pm

Deepika Padukone starrer "Gehraiyaan" to hit Amazon Prime

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa-starrer Gehraiyaan will release on January 25 on Amazon Prime

Gehraiyaan. Photo: Collected
Gehraiyaan. Photo: Collected

On Monday, the first look teaser of Shakun Batra's film revealed the title of the upcoming movie - Gehraiyaan.

The highly anticipated film casts actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on January 25. 

Sharing the clip, Karan Johar, who co-produces the movie, wrote, "It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25."

In the teaser released, two couples (Deepika and Dhairya, Ananya and Siddhant) can be seen dealing with their complex relationships. The video both begins and ends with Deepika and Siddhant kissing each other, while their partners, Ananya and Dhairya feature in emotional moments.

Apart from Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Talking about the film, Shakun has said: "Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film."

While the film's producer, Karan, said, "Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast's earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We're thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one's ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world."

On Saturday, the cast of the film shared pictures from the sets of the film. Posting black and white photos, Deepika wrote, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes… Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you."

 

